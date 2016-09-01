Mises The Movie

Without a doubt, Ludwig von Mises was one of the most important economists, so naturally we will present his most groundbreaking ideas: economy methodology (Praxeology), Monetary Theory, Business Cycle Theory, and the impossibility of socialism.

This Austrian was also an undeterred defender of freedom. He never stopped fighting for it. But at the same time he was a conscript, refugee, husband, friend. A normal everyday person, somebody like our professor or a neighbor. We aim to show what kind of man he was and from where he drew the strength to continue his actions.

The movie will last around 90 minutes (cinematic version) or 120 minutes (extended version). We want to bring the crew to Lviv (Ukraine) – where Mises was born; Vienna – where he grew up; Vaduz (the Prince of Liechtenstein governs his country inspired by the ideas developed by Mises) and of course to the USA (Washington, Auburn, NYC), where he spent a big part of his life. We will talk with experts who are developing Mises’s theories and the people who knew him. Additionally, we will have scenes from that epoch, enrich the film with animations and aerial photos (we use drones), and finally, we will add music composed exclusively for this film.

To promote the movie to the widest international audience, we will place it on YouTube in at least three language versions (subtitles or dubbed): English, Polish and Chinese. We will also organize an official movie premiere and show it in cinemas – at least one in Europe (Vienna or Cracow) and another in the USA (NYC or Washington). In addition, we will produce 1000 copies of the film and send them to important politicians, entrepreneurs, journalists and people of science. We will include a letter asking them to implement Mises's ideas in their places of work or to become Mises's ideas advoates in other way.